Gary Vikan's "The Holy Shroud" Demystifies Christianity's Controversial Icon

Tom's guest is Dr. Gary Vikan. He was the director of the Walters Art Museum for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2013. He’s been writing books since then. His latest is about one of the most famous religious artifacts the world has ever known. The Shroud of Turin came to prominence during another pandemic, this one in the 14th century. Claimed for centuries to be the linen death shroud that covered the body of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, it’s considered a holy relic by millions of believers. Vikan traces its origins and gives the context for how it came to be so widely revered. The book is called The Holy Shroud: A Brilliant Hoax in the Time of the Black Death…

