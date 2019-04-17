When many of us think of the modern workplace, we start thinking about the images we’ve seen of Facebook and Google headquarters: open floorplans, fooseball tables, designer beanbag chairs. Maybe we don’t picture an office at all. Instead, we picture someone telecommuting from home in their pajamas. But do either of these images reflect the reality of the modern workplace? And what trends are emerging that are changing our conceptions about the needs of workers in the 21st century? On this edition of Future City, Wes explores the future of workplaces.
Guests on this episode include:
1. Shervonne Cherry, Director of Community and Partnerships at Spark, Baltimore.
2. Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter.
3. Jon Hurdle, journalist, author of the article, Boutique Co-Working Spaces Find Niche Nurturing Small Businesses.