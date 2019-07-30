 The Future of Local Journalism | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Future of Local Journalism

By & 1 minute ago

The number of jobs in newsrooms has dropped by one-fourth in the last decade. Local reporters are trying to cover the stories that matter with fewer resources.

Lucy Dalglish, Dean of the College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, tells about recruiting diverse students and preparing them for new challenges.

And Lisa Snowden-McCray, editor of Baltimore Beat, points to the mismatch between those who live in the city and those who cover it. Lisa will be speaking at a Creative Mornings Baltimore event on August 23rd

More reading:
U.S. newsroom employment has dropped by a quarter since 2008, with greatest decline at newspapers
The U.S. newspaper crisis is growing: More than 1 in 5 local papers have closed since 2004

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

The Lines Between Us, A Racial Divide

By & 23 hours ago
Amazon/the author

The new book The Lines Between Us, introduces us to a white suburban businessman and his wife, who felt a religious call to move to Sandtown in solidarity with its disenfranchised residents, and an inner-city African-American mother, who believed her son would have a better life if they moved to a more affluent community in Howard County.

Along the way, author Lawrence Lanahan shows us the public policies and government programs that offer opportunities or throw up barriers. He argues that inequality was designed into the system.

Join Lawrence Lanahan the author of "The Lines Between Us" at Impact Hub Baltimore on July 31st at 6pm.

Birthday Wishes for Charm City!

By & Jul 26, 2019
Melissa Gerr

It was 290 years ago that the Maryland General Assembly issued Baltimore a town charter -- actually, voted out on July 30, 1729 … but Charm City is celebrating tonight with a party put on by Live Baltimore. The little settlement on the Patapsco was named for Cecil Calvert, second Baron Baltimore, first proprietor of the Maryland colony. Calvert never visited his colony. But even if he had, it’s safe to say neither he nor any of the succeeding Barons Baltimore would recognize what the city has become. What hopes do those who live here now hold for Baltimore? We asked more than two dozen denizens -- From Mayor Jack Young to film director and author John Waters -- to make a wish and tell us what they most desire for Charm City, on the threshold of its 290th year.

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.