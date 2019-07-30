The Future of Local Journalism

The number of jobs in newsrooms has dropped by one-fourth in the last decade. Local reporters are trying to cover the stories that matter with fewer resources.

Lucy Dalglish, Dean of the College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, tells about recruiting diverse students and preparing them for new challenges.

And Lisa Snowden-McCray, editor of Baltimore Beat, points to the mismatch between those who live in the city and those who cover it. Lisa will be speaking at a Creative Mornings Baltimore event on August 23rd.

