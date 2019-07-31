The Future of Higher Education?

For millions of Americans, higher education just doesn’t work. Of all those who start college each fall, barely more than half graduate with a degree or certificate in six years. And many leave campus saddled with huge debts. Dr. Peter Smith, who has started several innovative colleges and now teaches at University of Maryland University College, says the system ignores the persistent, purposeful learning people do on their own, or at work. His new book is 'Free-Range Learning in the Digital Age: the Emerging Revolution in College, Career and Education". Original air date 9/19/18