 The Future of Higher Education? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Future of Higher Education?

By & 1 minute ago

Credit Amazon/the author

For millions of Americans, higher education just doesn’t work. Of all those who start college each fall, barely more than half graduate with a degree or certificate in six years. And many leave campus saddled with huge debts. Dr. Peter Smith, who has started several innovative colleges and now teaches at University of Maryland University College, says the system ignores the persistent, purposeful learning people do on their own, or at work. His new book is 'Free-Range Learning in the Digital Age: the Emerging Revolution in College, Career and Education". Original air date 9/19/18

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Birthday Wishes for Charm City!

By & Jul 26, 2019
Melissa Gerr

It was 290 years ago that the Maryland General Assembly issued Baltimore a town charter -- actually, voted out on July 30, 1729 … but Charm City is celebrating tonight with a party put on by Live Baltimore. The little settlement on the Patapsco was named for Cecil Calvert, second Baron Baltimore, first proprietor of the Maryland colony. Calvert never visited his colony. But even if he had, it’s safe to say neither he nor any of the succeeding Barons Baltimore would recognize what the city has become. What hopes do those who live here now hold for Baltimore? We asked more than two dozen denizens -- From Mayor Jack Young to film director and author John Waters -- to make a wish and tell us what they most desire for Charm City, on the threshold of its 290th year.

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Mislabeled As Disabled

By & Jul 22, 2019
K. W. Barrett / Flickr Creative Commons

In Maryland, about 100,000 students-almost one in eight-are in special education classes. Do they all belong there?

Longtime public-education advocate Kalman “Buzzy” Hettleman’s latest book is, “Mislabeled as Disabled: The Educational Abuse of Struggling Learners and How We Can Fight It”.

Hettleman says one reason failing students are placed into special education is that they don't receive reseach-based instruction to help them catch up to their peers. 