Funeral Arrangements Announced for Speaker Mike Busch

The funeral for Michael Busch, the longest serving speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates, has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, a spokesman for the family has announced.

Busch, who was 72, died Sunday after having undergone treatments for pneumonia.

His death cast a pall over the usually frantic, celebratory last day of the General Assembly session. In an unusual move, both Houses stopped work at 11:30 Monday evening, a half hour early, for a joint session to honor the late speaker.

The statement said Busch’s body will be taken in procession Monday from the John F. Taylor Funeral Home on Duke of Gloucester Street to the State House, where he will lie in state under the State House dome.

The State House will be open for viewing from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Afterward, a State Police honor guard is to escort the remains to St. John Neumann for the funeral service.

A reception honoring Speaker Busch is to follow the service, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Taylor Avenue in Annapolis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Annapolis High School, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and St. Mary’s High School. The Michael E. Busch Memorial Fund will be used to establish scholarships in his name.

There will be shuttles available from the Gold Parking Lot of Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

Condolences can be recorded at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.

