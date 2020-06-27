Fresh Air Weekend: America's Racial Wealth Gap; PTSD And Psychedelics

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Call For Reparations: How America Might Narrow The Racial Wealth Gap: Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says 250 years of slavery and 100 years of legalized segregation robbed Black Americans of the ability to accumulate wealth; cash payments would help repair the damage.

Lady Gaga And Carly Rae Jepsen, Both With Bold Albums, Make Isolation Less Lonely: The electric instrumentation of Lady Gaga's flashy disco record Chromatica and Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicated Side B provide a much-needed jolt for the COVID era.

Psychiatrist Explores Possible Benefits Of Treating PTSD With Ecstasy Or Cannabis: Dr. Julie Holland thinks psychedelic drugs can be used in psychiatry to make treatment more efficient and effective. "This is sort of a new paradigm," she says, "a revolutionary way to treat trauma."



