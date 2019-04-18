French Toast for a Spring Breakfast

As the spring markets open up, we'll start seeing some old friends. The artichoke is coming back for a few weeks, and it's a time to enjoy this surprisingly versatile vegetable. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino jokes, a lot of people just sort of look at an artichoke and say, "yeah, what do I do with it?"

Well, quite a lot actually. First the anatomy. An artichoke is actually a thistle flower that hasn't blossomed. It has multiple layers of leaves with significant flesh at their base, clustered sightly around the thistle down "choke" which is inedible. The principle producers are Spain, France, Italy, California and Mexico.

Get a recipe for stuffed artichokes below.