French Toast for a Spring Breakfast

As the spring markets open up, we'll start seeing some old friends. The artichoke is coming back for a few weeks, and it's a time to enjoy this surprisingly versatile vegetable. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino jokes, a lot of people just sort of look at an artichoke and say, "yeah, what do I do with it?"
Well, quite a lot actually. First the anatomy. An artichoke is actually a thistle flower that hasn't blossomed. It has multiple layers of leaves with significant flesh at their base, clustered sightly around the thistle down "choke" which is inedible. The principle producers are Spain, France, Italy, California and Mexico.
It's a truism that if we want to enjoy locally produced food, we have to support local farms. Maryland has been very progressive about preserving agricultural land, fighting to keep it from over-development. Al mentioned to Chef Jerry Pellegrino, one of the leading lights is Montgomery County, which is why they invited two lovely women who have written a fabulous cookbook inspired by the farms in the Montgomery Reserve. Claudia Kousoulas and Ellen Letourneau have written a cookbook called "Bread and Beauty, A Year in Montgomery County's Agricultural Reserve" and it is self-published.
The weather is just starting to warm up a bit, and our collective sap is starting to rise. If you feel like taking on a few little projects in the kitchen, it's a good time to start baking. Chef Jerry Pellegrino has some timely tips for our listeners.
A few weeks ago our friendly neighborhood nutritionist Courtney Ferreira was on talking about healthy choices in eating. One thing she mentioned was cauliflower, which is apparently quite a little nutrition bomb. And Al and Chef Jerry Pellegrino agree that cauliflower may have gotten something of a bum rap and being way too bland.