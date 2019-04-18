Related Program: Cellar Notes French Chardonnay By Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson • 18 minutes ago Related Program: Cellar Notes ShareTweetEmail Credit Flickr/Creative Commons Great values on the wildly popular French Chardonnay. Tags: Cellar NotesWYPR FeaturesShareTweetEmail Related Content Husch of Mendocino By Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson • Apr 9, 2019 Husch, from Mendocino County, has been making really nice wines for years. Al and Hugh give us a few recommendations. Value Bordeaux By Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson • Apr 3, 2019 You can pay a lot for good Bordeaux, but some wines out there are exceptional values. California Red Blends By Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson • Mar 19, 2019 Some of California's most intriguing wines don't carry the name of the grape on their label. Exotic and imaginative red blends can offer value and interest. Click the link to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.