Former Police Commissioner Kevin Davis: Why We Shouldn't Defund The Police

We begin today with former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who served as the city’s top cop from 2015-2018, in the direct aftermath of the unrest that followed the death and funeral of Freddie Gray, through the negotiation of a consent decree with the Department of Justice, and the transition in City Hall from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake to Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Davis is now the Director of the Consulting Services Division of GardaWorld, an international security company. He also teaches part-time at American University and Catholic University.

Mr. Davis recently wrote an opinion piece published in The Baltimore Sun that pushes back against the idea of defunding the police, and which offers a suggestion for a national approach to police reform, including creating a cabinet-level position of national secretary of police.