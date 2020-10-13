Former Baltimore SA Gregg Bernstein Reflects on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Process

Seven months ago today, two police officers broke down the door of the Louisville, KY apartment of Breonna Taylor in a botched drug raid in which Ms. Taylor was shot to death. Last month, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury had decided not to indict those officers with a crime. Was this decision solely in the hands of the grand jury? What was Attorney General Cameron’s role?

Tom’s guest is Gregg Bernstein, the former Baltimore City State’s Attorney, who is now a partner with the Zuckerman Spaeder law firm.