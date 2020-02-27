 Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To Three Years In Prison | WYPR

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh, center, and her attorney Steven Silverman, right, arrive for a sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Credit AP Photo/Steve Ruark

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, capping off a self-dealing scandal that began in March of last year.

The Democrat confirmed that the fraudulent selling of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children's books amounted to a federal charges last year, when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion.

There is no set date for sentencing but U.S. District Court Judge Deborah K. Chasanow noted April 13 is the latest Pugh could report to prison. 

Pugh’s attorneys had asked prosecutors for a sentence of one year and one day. The 69-year-old and first time offender faced a maximum sentence of 30 years.

“Ms. Pugh is paying a tremendously heavy price for her crimes,” her defense team wrote in a recent sentencing memo. “Her actions have caused significant pain, embarrassment, and shame for her and her family ... she is now too ashamed to spend any time in the community that she loves.”

Around 75 people submitted letters of support for Pugh to Judge Chasanow, including Kweisi Mfume, who recently won the Democratic special primary in the race to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, and Former Mayor Kurt Schmoke.

Public controversy swirled shortly after the Baltimore Sun revealed Pugh’s self-dealing last year. State and local officials alike called on Pugh to immediately resign; the politician instead went on a medical leave, citing pneumonia, for a month. She resigned in May, leaving then-City Council President Jack Young to step into her shoes.  

Prosecutors argued that Pugh wheedled companies with that wanted to do business with or get grants from the state and city to purchase her Healthy Holly books – like the University of Maryland Medical System and Associated Black Charities – as far back as 2011, both as a state senator and then as mayor.  

Pugh struck up a deal with UMMS, where she sat on the board of directors, to buy 100,000 copies of her books for $500,000. Prosecutors say she netted more than $850,000 total.

The former mayor failed to print thousands of copies of her books and double-sold thousands of others. Prosecutors say she then used that cash to advance her political career, buy a second home and funnel straw donations to her mayoral campaign. All the while, she evaded taxes.

The self-dealing was “lengthy and extensive,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said in November, after Pugh pleaded guilty. 

The federal charges “demonstrate just how complex and sophisticated the fraud schemes were in which she engaged over the course of years,” Hur said. "This was not conduct that spanned weeks or months or even one year that spanned a number of years, dating back all the way to 2011.”

This story will be updated. 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Catherine Pugh
The Downfall Of Catherine Pugh
Catherine Pugh sentenced
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

Related Content

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion

By Nov 20, 2019
AP/Patrick Semansky

 

A federal grand jury has indicted former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion.

The indictment, handed up Nov. 14 and unsealed Wednesday, was announced by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service.

Pugh Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

By Nov 21, 2019
Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges related to the sales of her Healthy Holly children’s books.

She entered guilty pleas in federal court in Baltimore to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and two counts of tax evasion. 

During a scheduled arraignment, Pugh appeared publicly for the first time since a news conference in March the day after she was released from Johns Hopkins Hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

Former Delegate Glenn Charged with Bribery and Fraud

By Dec 23, 2019
Rachel Baye

Former state Del. Cheryl Glenn accepted $33,750 in bribes between March 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for supporting several bills in Annapolis, according to criminal charges filed in federal court in July and unsealed Monday.

Hogan Pushes Tougher Penalties for Corrupt Politicians

By Jan 7, 2020
Rachel Baye


Gov. Larry Hogan hopes to increase the penalties for state politicians convicted of corruption. He announced the legislation Tuesday, just weeks after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment of a Baltimore lawmaker for allegedly accepting more than 33 thousand dollars in bribes.

When the General Assembly opens its annual 90-day session Wednesday, Hogan noted, it will be the latest in a string of sessions to start shortly after a House or Senate member faced criminal charges. 

Jack Young Formally Sworn In As Baltimore’s 51st Mayor

By May 9, 2019
Emily Sullivan

Bernard C. “Jack” Young was formally sworn in as Baltimore’s 51st mayor Thursday afternoon, finalizing the passage of power that began when former mayor Catherine Pugh began a leave of absence in April. 

 

The swearing-in ceremony was not technically necessary -- Young officially entered the mayor’s office after Catherine Pugh resigned amid scandal one week ago. Instead, as Young and his team say, the ceremonial event at the War Memorial across from City Hall was meant to acknowledge the pain the city felt from Pugh’s scandal and to look ahead to a more stable future.

 