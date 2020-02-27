Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, capping off a self-dealing scandal that began in March of last year.

The Democrat confirmed that the fraudulent selling of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children's books amounted to a federal charges last year, when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion.

There is no set date for sentencing but U.S. District Court Judge Deborah K. Chasanow noted April 13 is the latest Pugh could report to prison.

Pugh’s attorneys had asked prosecutors for a sentence of one year and one day. The 69-year-old and first time offender faced a maximum sentence of 30 years.

“Ms. Pugh is paying a tremendously heavy price for her crimes,” her defense team wrote in a recent sentencing memo. “Her actions have caused significant pain, embarrassment, and shame for her and her family ... she is now too ashamed to spend any time in the community that she loves.”

Around 75 people submitted letters of support for Pugh to Judge Chasanow, including Kweisi Mfume, who recently won the Democratic special primary in the race to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, and Former Mayor Kurt Schmoke.

Public controversy swirled shortly after the Baltimore Sun revealed Pugh’s self-dealing last year. State and local officials alike called on Pugh to immediately resign; the politician instead went on a medical leave, citing pneumonia, for a month. She resigned in May, leaving then-City Council President Jack Young to step into her shoes.

Prosecutors argued that Pugh wheedled companies with that wanted to do business with or get grants from the state and city to purchase her Healthy Holly books – like the University of Maryland Medical System and Associated Black Charities – as far back as 2011, both as a state senator and then as mayor.

Pugh struck up a deal with UMMS, where she sat on the board of directors, to buy 100,000 copies of her books for $500,000. Prosecutors say she netted more than $850,000 total.

The former mayor failed to print thousands of copies of her books and double-sold thousands of others. Prosecutors say she then used that cash to advance her political career, buy a second home and funnel straw donations to her mayoral campaign. All the while, she evaded taxes.

The self-dealing was “lengthy and extensive,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said in November, after Pugh pleaded guilty.

The federal charges “demonstrate just how complex and sophisticated the fraud schemes were in which she engaged over the course of years,” Hur said. "This was not conduct that spanned weeks or months or even one year that spanned a number of years, dating back all the way to 2011.”

This story will be updated.