First COVID Death Reported At State Run Hospital

By 1 hour ago

Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville
Credit Maryland Department of Health

The first patient from a state run hospital in Maryland died of COVID -19 over the weekend, a state health official confirmed.

The patient was staying in the geriatric ward of the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, where, in the last two weeks, several patients and employees have tested positive for CLOVID-19.

Spring Grove is one of about ten state run hospitals that have a total of 1400 patients.  The Clifton T. Perkins Medical Center in Howard County is also experiencing an outbreak.  

Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Maryland, the largest state employee union, says that he’s greatly concerned for the patients and employees - and that Governor Larry Hogan needs to do more. 

"When it comes to [Hogan's] own employees he’s been putting first responders at risk and as a result, the people they oversee at risk."

Moran says they need on-site testing and personal protective equipment, the same things they've needed for months. 

Spring Grove is in a zip code - 21228 - that has among the highest COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

COVID-19 Outbreak At Maryland Psychiatric Hospital Highlights Employee Danger

By Mar 31, 2020
Andrew Harnick / Associated Press

As Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference was getting underway Monday, Miriam Doyle, a clinical social worker at Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Hospital in Howard County for three years, was trying to listen for the updates she says her patients are desperate for.

She, her co-workers, and her patients had just learned about the outbreak in their hospital, where eight patients and a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, and Doyle wanted to hear what the governor had to tell them. But her attention was diverted.

Hogan Cuts Emergency Pay For State Employees

By Mar 21, 2020
Steve Ruark / AP

Approximately 10,000 state employees who are required to work during Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency will no longer receive extra pay during this period.  