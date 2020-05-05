First COVID Death Reported At State Run Hospital

The first patient from a state run hospital in Maryland died of COVID -19 over the weekend, a state health official confirmed.

The patient was staying in the geriatric ward of the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, where, in the last two weeks, several patients and employees have tested positive for CLOVID-19.

Spring Grove is one of about ten state run hospitals that have a total of 1400 patients. The Clifton T. Perkins Medical Center in Howard County is also experiencing an outbreak.

Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Maryland, the largest state employee union, says that he’s greatly concerned for the patients and employees - and that Governor Larry Hogan needs to do more.

"When it comes to [Hogan's] own employees he’s been putting first responders at risk and as a result, the people they oversee at risk."

Moran says they need on-site testing and personal protective equipment, the same things they've needed for months.

Spring Grove is in a zip code - 21228 - that has among the highest COVID-19 cases in Maryland.