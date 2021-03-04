 Fight Over Environmental Impact of ‘Maglev’ High-Speed Rail | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Environment in Focus

Fight Over Environmental Impact of ‘Maglev’ High-Speed Rail

By 1 hour ago

Photo of Maglev from Wikimedia commons

Developers are proposing to build a high-speed, magnetic levitation train line between Baltimore and Washington. The $13 billion Maglev project is designed to cut the hour-long train trip to a mere 15 minutes, with trains travelling at more than 300 miles an hour.

The train line – to be funded in part by the Japanese government and built by a company called Baltimore-Washington Rapid Rail -- would use cutting-edge technology pioneered in Japan. Maglev trains use magnets to suspend a train in a U-shaped concrete guideway, so they travel without friction.

 

 

The proposal is being reviewed by the Federal Railroad Administration. Supporters praise the Maryland Maglev project -- which would run mostly underground along the Baltimore Washington Parkway corridor -- as a way to reduce highway traffic and emissions. It could also potentially boost the lagging economy of Baltimore, by making it easier for people to work in DC and commute to buy homes in Charm City.

But opponents criticize the rail line in part because its path could cut through the edge of Patuxent Research Refuge and other protected federal lands, disrupting wildlife habitat and wetlands.  Another possible route, running north of the Baltimore Washington Parkway, would run through a more suburban area.

An intense clash over the rail project has found a stage in the Maryland General Assembly. There, state Delegate Julian Ivey, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, has introduced a bill called the Stop Maglev Act of 2021.

Ivey testified during a recent hearing on the bill.

 “The proposals (for the Maglev train line) only include stops in Washington D..C, the City of Baltimore and at BWI,” Ivey said. “The project severely neglects the urgent need for updated and affordable public transportation in the area. However, the privately-proposed project does provide an alternative for high-income residents of Washington D.C. and Baltimore that commute between the two cities.”

Susan McCutcheon is with a citizens group called Bladensburg Residents Against the Maglev.

 “I support House Bill 704 (the Stop Maglev Act of 2021) because the siting proposed for this transportation project will irrevocably impinge on valuable and protected property,” said McCutcheon.

Wayne Rogers is Chairman of Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail. He said the “Not in My Back Yard” suburban effort to block the project – as expressed in the state legislation – is off-track, because the decision will be made, by law, at the federal level, by the Federal Railroad Administration, not by state lawmakers.

“The Stop the Maglev Act is an affront to a majority of Marylanders who seek opportunity and a future driven by superior infrastructure, a clean environment, and not traffic congestion, air pollution and climate change,” said Rogers.

Because the train line would end in the long-neglected, majority African American Cherry Hill neighborhood of south Baltimore, some civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, are supporting the construction project for its economic development potential.

This is Jason Rodriquez of the National Action Network, founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“It represents jobs, businesses, development opportunities, community growth for millions along the Northeast corridor,” said Rodriquez, alluding to the fact that the next phase of the Maglev project could connect Baltimore to New York City.

Although it remains unclear whether the Maglev project will ever receive funding or approval, supporters say its potential to disrupt some wildlife habitat needs to be balanced against its greater potential to boost human lives, jobs and communities in the economic wilderness of Baltimore.

The Maryland General Assembly has yet to vote on the Stop Maglev Act. The Federal Railroad Administration is now accepting public comment on a draft environmental impact statement about the project through April 22.

To read the environmental impact statement and submit comments about it, visit: https://bwmaglev.info/project-documents/deis

……………………………………

The Environment in Focus is independently owned and distributed by Environment in Focus Radio to WYPR and other stations. The program is sponsored by the Abell Foundation. The views expressed are solely Tom Pelton's. You can contact him at pelton.tom@gmail.com.

  

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Sharp Decline in Climate Pollution from Power Plants, Even Under Trump

By Feb 25, 2021

Exactly one week after his inauguration, President Joe Biden issued an executive order promising to tackle climate change. He set a goal of making all electricity generation in the U.S. free of carbon dioxide pollution by the year 2035.

“In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis,” Biden said at a press conference on January 27. “We can’t wait any longer. We see it with our own eyes. We feel it. We know it in our bones. And it’s time to act.”

His plans to move away from coal, oil, and other fossil fuels were immediately criticized as impractical and even dangerous. One example was this Fox News segment, which suggested that electricity prices would skyrocket and thousands of people would lose their jobs and even die.

“Now President Joe Biden is looking to crack down on climate change with a slew of executive actions,” the host announced. “And not only have they already cost American jobs, experts say those green policies could cost you, too.”

Except -- we’ve seen this movie before, and it didn’t end that way.  

Maryland Lawmakers Debate Ban on “Forever Chemicals”

By Feb 17, 2021

After World War II, the DuPont chemical company began marketing Teflon, the miraculous-seeming nonstick agent sold on pots and pans around the world.

Then a farmer who lived near a DuPont plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia, watched 190 of his cows die with blackened teeth, swollen organs, and mysterious illnesses. The farmer and his wife got cancer.

The farmer called a lawyer, who filed a class action lawsuit made famous in the movie “Dark Waters.” EPA intervened and phased out a chemical used to make Teflon, called PFOA, which was linked to increased risk of cancer. PFOA was pulled from the market in 2015. But there are still thousands of related chemicals – called polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS – that are still widely used in consumer products and still being found in rivers, streams, and drinking water across the U.S.

A bill being debated in the Maryland General Assembly would ban this broader category of chemicals – PFAS -- in all food packaging, new rugs and carpets, and firefighting foam. Manufacturers often use PFAS chemicals for their water-repelling, grease-cutting, and flame-retardant properties

.   

In Wave of Coal Plant Closures, MD Considers Relief Payments to Workers

By Feb 11, 2021

One of the most spectacular failures of the Trump administration – other than his failure to “drain the swamp,” or bring back American manufacturing, or eliminate the federal debt, or control COVID-19, or do many other things – was his failure to resurrect the coal industry.

President Trump tried to rescue coal mining jobs by rolling back pollution-control regulations. But the closure of coal-fired power plants across the U.S. actually accelerated during his term in office. Nearly 100 coal power announced their retirement over four years – one plant every 15 days, a faster rate than under Obama.

Driving the decline is capitalism – with advances in technology making natural gas, and increasingly solar and wind power, simply cheaper than coal. In Maryland, the owners of five of the state’s six coal-fired power plants announced last year that they were switching to natural gas or shutting down.

Legislation being debated this month in the Maryland General Assembly would set carbon dioxide pollution limits so low they would guarantee that all the coal-plants in the state close by 2030. Advocates argue that creating legal deadline and mandate for closure is valuable because markets can always change – and companies can always change what fuels they say they will burn.  

Nature as a Refuge for Reflection on Death and Life

By Feb 4, 2021

  My brother Mike texted me about our mom. He wrote: "If you want to say any last words, Tom, you'd better get out here fast.” Our mother, Patty Jane Pelton, had been slowly declining from congestive heart failure.

So I threw some clothes and my guitar in the back of my car and drove 10 hours straight from Baltimore to Michigan, stopping only once, for gas. The next day, I was at my parents' condo in Wilmette, Illinois. 

I played my guitar and sang her songs, including “Amazing Grace” and “Let it Be.” I showed my 81-year-old mother photos of herself when she was young -- including one when she was an 18-year-old with a smile like Audrey Hepburn’s as she posed with a skinny boy in glasses – my father -- at a school dance.

 

 

Biden’s Pick to Run EPA Has Questionable Record on Farm Pollution

By Feb 1, 2021

As President Biden gears up to tackle a daunting variety of problems – ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change – he’s forming a cabinet to reflect his priorities. His pick to spearhead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is Michael Regan.

Regan is a former EPA air quality program manager who since 2017 has served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality under Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Here’s Regan speaking at a recent press conference: “Since the start of my career, my goals have been the same: To safeguard our natural resources, and to improve the quality of our air and our water.”

If confirmed by the Senate as EPA Administrator, Regan would signify a dramatic change from the Trump Administration EPA, if simply because he’s a veteran environmental regulator -- not a lobbyist for the polluting industries that EPA is supposed to be policing.  