 Ferguson Looks To Fix Unemployment System | WYPR

Ferguson Looks To Fix Unemployment System

By 1 hour ago

Senate President Bill Ferguson

As Maryland’s General Assembly reconvened in Annapolis Wednesday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said fixing Maryland’s “broken unemployment insurance system” is among his top priorities.

Meeting with reporters after the Senate’s opening session, Ferguson said one way to alleviate the backlog of 41,000 claimants still awaiting unemployment benefits is to beef up the staff.

“It had been gutted prior to the pandemic happening,” he said. “And so we need to mandate a certain personnel hiring standard so that we don't find ourselves having to catch up again.”

He said he also would try to expand the pool of those eligible for benefits to include parents who weren’t fired or laid off but left their jobs voluntarily to stay home with their children who are learning remotely.

“There are thousands of parents in this situation,” he said. “We need to get support to those individuals so that they can hang on as we get through these kind of final, hopefully the final parts of this pandemic.”

He called income replacement through unemployment insurance “the single most important vehicle available” to help people through the pandemic.

Tags: 
WYPR News
Senate President Bill Ferguson
Maryland General Assembly 2021
Maryland unemployment insurance
coronavirus in maryland

Related Content

Governor Hogan Announces Stimulus Plan

By Jan 11, 2021
Screen shot

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday a $1 billion package of tax relief and direct payments to some Marylanders in an effort to shore up the state’s flagging economy.

Franchot Proposes A Maryland Stimulus

By Jan 8, 2021
Courtesy of the Comptroller's Office

State Comptroller Peter Franchot is pushing the idea of a Maryland stimulus package to supplement the federal package Congress passed in December.

He says the $600 checks in that package will be of little help and that Maryland should issue the $2,000 checks that Congress rejected, and that President Trump called for in his criticism of the bill.

MD Businesses Getting A Tax Break

By Jan 6, 2021
Courtesy of the Comptroller's Office

State Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that he is extending the filing and payment deadlines for certain business taxes.

Franchot said at the Board of Public Works meeting that business taxes and quarterly estimated income tax returns and payments that normally would be due in January, February or March won’t be due till April 15.