FBI And IRS Raid Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Homes, City Hall And Nonprofit She Was Involved In

Baltimore police officers stand outside the house of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh in Baltimore on Thursday. Agents with the FBI and IRS are gathering evidence inside her two homes and also in City Hall.
FBI and IRS agents raided city hall and the homes of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Thursday morning.

They also took documents from the office of the first term Democrat’s personal attorney, Steven Silverman. In a statement, Silverman said he received a limited subpoena for Pugh’s original financial records.

Documents also were taken from the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a nonprofit Pugh once led. Earlier this week, ex officio Mayor Jack Young confirmed he fired three of Pugh’s aides--Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White—who are listed as board members on the center’s website.

During a news conference Wednesday, Young said only that their services were no longer necessary. He said yesterday the raids were “embarrassing” and that he was concentrating on keeping the city running.

Shortly after news of the raids broke, Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement demanding Pugh resign. “Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead,” he said.

“We can’t waste any more time on this issue,” Councilman Brandon Scott said in a statement. “There are many important issues in front of us that require the complete attention of a full time mayor.”

The entire city council called for her resignation earlier this month.

Pugh has been on indefinite leave since April 1, citing attempts to recover from pneumonia.

Federal agents also served a subpoena on The University of Maryland Medical System Thursday.

Pugh won a no-bid contract to sell the hospital network 100,000 of her Healthy Holly children’s books for $500,000 while she served on its board several years ago.

Pugh also struck up a book deal worth around $100,000 with Kaiser Permanente, at a time when the health care provider was seeking a $48 million dollar contract with the city. They were later awarded that contract.

The nonprofit Associated Black Charities has said it collected nearly $90,000 from different entities to purchase and distribute 10,000 copies of Pugh’s books.

The Baltimore Sun’s March reporting on the UMMS deals sparked widespread outcry throughout the city. Governor Hogan asked the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor to investigate Pugh’s deals with UMMS on April 1st.

Despite calls from state and city officials for her resignation, Pugh’s office said she “fully intends to return.”

Healthy Holly scandal
Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh
Ex Officio Mayor Jack Young

Council Urges Mayor Pugh To Resign, Pugh Says She’s “Fully Intent” On Returning

By Apr 8, 2019

All 14 of the district-representing City Council members have asked Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign from her office immediately.

Their two-sentence letter, released Monday morning, was blunt.

“The entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve as Mayor,” it read. “We urge you to tender your resignation, effective immediately.”

Pugh’s office responded with a blunt statement of its own.

Maryland State Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” Book Sales

By Apr 3, 2019
Patrick Semansky/AP

After urging from Governor Larry Hogan and a slew of Baltimore elected officials, Maryland’s Office of the State Prosecutor has opened an investigation into Mayor Catherine Pugh’s "Healthy Holly" book sales.

The governor formally asked for the investigation on Monday, calling the sales "deeply disturbing allegations" in a letter to state prosecutor Emmet Davitt. On Tuesday, Pugh's lawyer confirmed to the Baltimore Sun that the office has opened an investigation.

As Mayor Pugh Takes A Leave, City Council President Jack Young Steps Into Office

By Apr 2, 2019
Emily Sullivan/WYPR

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young became acting mayor on Tuesday, after Mayor Catherine E. Pugh stepped down from her role to take an indefinite leave of absence post Healthy Holly scandal fallout.

Pugh's office announced in a statement Monday that she would be taking the leave starting Tuesday, citing the first-term Democrat’s recent pneumonia and making no mention of the scandal.