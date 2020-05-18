This week Tony and Chef Cindy catch up with a local farmer and restaurateur to hear how they are doing and what they are up to at this stage in the pandemic. Ian Seletsky of Richfield Farm in Manchester, MD and Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina in Canton give us an update.
Farm to Restaurant Update
By Tony Foreman & Cindy Wolf • 45 minutes ago
