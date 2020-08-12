Farai Chideya: Sizing Up The Biden-Harris Ticket

Last January, Senator Kamala Harris announced her campaign for President in front of a large, energized crowd in Oakland, CA. Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden , the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for President, announced her as his choice for a running mate, in a text message. This afternoon, Sen. Harris and Mr. Biden will appear for the first time as a team in Wilmington, DE. What does choosing Kamala Harris mean for the Biden campaign, for the Democratic Party, and for women of color? Farai Chideya , an award winning journalist, author and scholar, joins Tom via Zoom.

Audio of this conversation will be posted by 3pm today.