Farai Chideya: Sizing Up The Biden-Harris Ticket

Senator Kamala Harris announced her campaign for President in front of a large, energized crowd in Oakland, CA. Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for President, announced her as his choice for a running mate, in a text message. This afternoon, Sen. Harris and Mr. Biden will appear for the first time as a team in Wilmington, DE. What does choosing Kamala Harris mean for the Biden campaign, for the Democratic Party, and for women of color? Farai Chideya, an award winning journalist, author and scholar, joins Tom via Zoom.
Audio of this conversation will be posted by 3pm today.