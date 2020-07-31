"Fantastic Fungi:" Filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg's Mind-Bending Ode to Mushrooms

We are joined now by the acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer, Louie Schwartzberg. He is the creator of what critics have described as a “mind-blowing,” and “consciousness-shifting” film called Fantastic Fungi. Produced by Schwartzberg's innovative Moving Art production company, the documentary explores the surprisingly key role that fungi -- a.k.a. mushrooms -- have played in the earth’s evolution, and the hope they present for securing the earth’s future. The film features renowned scientists and mycologists such as Paul Stamets, and bestselling authors and healing advocates such as Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone and Andrew Weil, whose narratives guide us through the extraordinary complexity, beauty and importance of the fungi kingdom, and the solutions it might offer for humanity's most urgent medical, nutritional an environmental challenges.

Schwartzberg's 81-minute film is now available for online rental from a variety of participating theaters around the country. Fantastic Fungi will aqlso become available on Apple TV on Tuesday, August 4 -- the same day that Schwartzberg launches his new podcast, called Wonder & Awe.

Before that, on Sunday, August 2, Schwartzberg will be the Keynote speaker at the Logan Visionary Virtual Eco-Conference, presented by the American Visionary Art Museum. It’s a free public event but pre-registration is required, which you can do here.

Louie Schwartzberg joins Tom from Los Angeles via Zoom.

________________________________________________________________

A note about other virtual offerings this weekend, at two of Baltimore’s premier music venues. Tonight at 8pm at An die Musik in Mt. Vernon, it's Folkal Point's exclusive broadcast of a show by the eclectic dance band Brave Combo. And mark your calendar for next Friday, August 7th at 7pm at An die Musik, when the great pianist Lafayette Gilchrist teams-up with the acclaimed saxophonist David Murray for a livestream event. For details, click here.

And at Keystone Korner Baltimore in Harbor East, tomorrow and Sunday at 3pm, the great vibe masters Warren Wolf and Joe Locke will perform livestreamed shows with the bassist Jeff Reed. For info and streaming pass, click here.