In this episode, Sammy sits down with Chef Jasmine Norton, the Owner, and Chef of The Urban Oyster (www.theurbanoyster.com). Throughout this episode we learn that Chef Jasmine’s parents are her biggest inspiration behind her love of seafood and her entrepreneurial spirit!

She also tells us about the steps she took, from pop up events to farmer’s markets that led to opening her restaurant, and how she feels about having the first female and black-owned oyster bar in Maryland.