Faith Communities Provide Trusted Information

Public health information about the coronavirus can evolve quickly. Two programs in Baltimore city ensure underserved and high-risk populations get their questions answered, and get access to resources when they most need them. We hear from Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who co-founded Medicine for the Greater Good, a non-profit that promotes health and wellness beyond hospital walls. And Reverend William Johnson is Community Chaplain at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He’s also pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in West Baltimore.

To participate in the Covid-19 Community Calls, dial 888-651-5908 and participant code 3569812