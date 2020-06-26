 Faith Communities Provide Trusted Information | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Faith Communities Provide Trusted Information

By & 1 hour ago

Public health information about the coronavirus can evolve quickly. Two programs in Baltimore city ensure underserved and high-risk populations get their questions answered, and get access to resources when they most need them. We hear from Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who co-founded Medicine for the Greater Good, a non-profit that promotes health and wellness beyond hospital walls. And Reverend William Johnson is Community Chaplain at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He’s also pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in West Baltimore.

To participate in the Covid-19 Community Calls, dial 888-651-5908 and participant code 3569812

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Medicine for the Greater Good

Related Content

Task: Pinpointing Vulnerable Populations

By & Jun 23, 2020
LifeBridge Health

A public health crisis can create a sea of need--so deep and vast it can be difficult to know where to start. A pandemic is an emergency--no time or resources to waste. Dr. Susan Mani, Chief Population Health Officer of LifeBridge Health, tells us about the statewide ‘Task Force on Vulnerable Populations’ she leads. Its aim is to identify those who are at high risk for COVID-19 to pinpoint where to deploy information and resources.

State Revenue Cuts Could Harm Disabilities Funding

By & Jun 23, 2020
Spring Dell Center

The pandemic and the safety restrictions to control it have had a big impact on people with disabilities and the organizations that serve them. Some believe that the deep hit state revenues are taking will translate into budget cuts in disabilities support. We hear from several people in the system about how it works and what’s at risk. First: Laura Howell is executive director of a nonprofit association of about 100 nonprofit agencies and organizations that work with people with developmental disabilities, called the Maryland Association of Community Services, MACS. Then we hear from Greg Miller, CEO of Penn-Mar, a private nonprofit company that offers day programs and employment services and operates 30 homes in northern Maryland. Also joining us is Jim Pitts, whose severely disabled adult son lives in a Penn-Mar home.

Nursing Homes And The Coronavirus Struggle

By & Jun 24, 2020
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Six out of ten people who have died from Covid-19 in Maryland lived or worked in a nursing home, assisted-living facility or group home. Scott Dance, The Baltimore Sun’s reporter on the story, reviews how the state has tried to control the pandemic and the implications going forward. Then, how are some nursing homes using the information in patients’ medical charts to gain an edge on the virus? Scott Rifkin runs Real Time Medical Systems in Linthicum, that mines the data.