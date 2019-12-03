 F. Michael Higginbotham: Candidate For Congress (Md. 7th District) | WYPR
F. Michael Higginbotham: Candidate For Congress (Md. 7th District)

By & Cianna B. Greaves 5 hours ago

F. Michael Higginbotham is a Professor at University of Baltimore School of Law. He is a candidate for Maryland's 7th District congressional seat vacated by the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Credit Photo Courtesy / Higginbotham for Congress

Today, it’s another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates ahead of the special primary election to fill the 7th District congressional seat vacated with the death of Elijah Cummings.

In all, 32 candidates will be on the Republican and Democratic special primary ballots in February, vying for the nominations to run in the special election on April 28th.   

Tom is joined today in Studio A by F. Michael Higginbotham.  He is a legal scholar and professor, who has taught at the University of Baltimore School of Law since 1988.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Brown University, and law degrees from the Yale Law School and Cambridge University.   

Michael Higginbotham is 62 years old. He was born in Pittsburgh.  He has lived in the 7th District for 30 years.

This conversation was livestreamed on WYPR's Facebook Page.  Watch the video here.  

