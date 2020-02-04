An Extra Special Special Election In MD's 7th Congressional District

Voters in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District are trickling into the polls. This special election - held in the middle of the winter when folks don’t typically vote - has a bit of uniqueness to it.

It’s being held to elect a candidate who will take over the rest of term for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died last fall. The general election for this seat is April 28. And that is also the date of primary for the next full term of the 7th Congressional District seat. So candidates who lose Tuesday may also run in the April 28th primary.

The 7th Congressional District encompasses parts of Howard County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City. Charly Carter, the Political Action Chair for NAACP’s Baltimore City Branch, says they’ve had several calls on their voter hotline this morning but the callers weren’t reporting problems. Rather, they were asking questions about Maryland’s relatively ​new​ same-day voter registration. Marylanders are able to register to vote and cast their ballots on the same day thanks to a voter registration amendment that was on the ballot in 2018.

This special election also has a remarkable number of candidates running for the seat. There are more than 30 on the ballot. Denise Shields, a Baltimore resident, said she was a little “overwhelmed” by the dozens of Democrats running. But she said the long list showed enthusiasm and ideas for her district.

Resources

Find your voting district and polling place here.

NAACP Voter Hotline 410-336-3300

ACLU of Maryland Voter Hotline 410-889-8555

Polls close at 8 p.m.