An Extra Special Special Election In MD's 7th Congressional District

Denise Shields voting at her alma mater, The Barclay School in Central Baltimore.
Credit Mary Rose Madden

Voters in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District are trickling into the polls. This special election - held in the middle of the winter when folks don’t typically vote - has a bit of uniqueness to it. 

It’s being held to elect a candidate who will take over the rest of term for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died last fall. The general election for this seat is April 28. And that is also the date of primary for the next full term of the 7th Congressional District seat. So candidates who lose Tuesday may also run in the April 28th primary. 

The 7th Congressional District encompasses parts of Howard County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City. Charly Carter, the Political Action Chair for NAACP’s Baltimore City Branch, says they’ve had several calls on their voter hotline this morning  but the callers weren’t reporting problems. Rather, they were asking questions about Maryland’s relatively ​new​ same-day voter registration. Marylanders are able to register to vote and cast their ballots on the same day thanks to a voter registration amendment that was on the ballot in 2018. 

This special election also has a remarkable number of candidates running for the seat. There are more than 30 on the ballot. Denise Shields, a Baltimore resident, said she was a little “overwhelmed” by the dozens of Democrats running. But she said the long list showed enthusiasm and ideas for her district. 

Resources

Find your voting district and polling place here.

NAACP Voter Hotline 410-336-3300

ACLU of Maryland Voter Hotline 410-889-8555

Polls close at 8 p.m.

WYPR News
7th District Special Election

Related Content

Voters Head To Polls To Choose Primary Candidates For 7th District Congressional Seat

Emily Sullivan

Voters in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a primary race to determine who will carry out the rest of Congressman Elijah Cumming’s term in Congress. 

The 7th District has about 510,000 voters, 52 percent of whom are black. The district spans from just over half of Baltimore City to Howard and Baltimore Counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 4 to 1, meaning Tuesday’s Democratic winner is likely to win April’s general special election.

Scenes From The 7th Congressional District Special Primary Election

Emily Sullivan

The 7th Congressional District Special Primary Election is underway. Candidates are running to replace 13-term Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died in October. The district includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. WYPR reporters are at voting precincts all around the 7th District, speaking with voters about what brought them out to the polls. 

Candidates In 7th Congressional District Primary Near Compressed Race’s End

By Jan 31, 2020
Jose Luis Magana (top image) & Julio Cortez (bottom image)/AP

 Days after the emotional funeral of congressman and civil rights icon Elijah Cummings, Governor Larry Hogan announced a Feb. 4 special primary to fill his seat – and Democratic candidates in the deep-blue 7th congressional district were off to the races. 

 

“The whole race has been very fast. It's been emotional,” Martha McKenna, a longtime Democratic campaign consultant and advisor to Maya Rockeymore Cummings, said. “It's been the kind of race where people talking to each other about... why they're supporting individual candidates has a lot of meaning because the whole election has come so quickly, over the holidays and into the new year.”

 