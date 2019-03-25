Esports Arena Planned For Philadelphia (BBJ Story)

Baltimore’s Cordish Cos. and Philadelphia sports and entertainment company Comcast Spectacor unveiled plans today for a $50 million esports arena to be constructed next to the Xfinity Live dining and entertainment complex in Philadelphia.

The arena’s primary tenant will be the Comcast Spectacor-owned Philadelphia Fusion esports franchise, one of 20 international teams competing in the Overwatch League. The companies said their 3,500-seat arena, at 60,000 square feet, will be the "largest new-construction esports arena in the Western Hemisphere."

