Esports Arena Planned For Philadelphia (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 2 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore’s Cordish Cos. and Philadelphia sports and entertainment company Comcast Spectacor unveiled plans today for a $50 million esports arena to be constructed next to the Xfinity Live dining and entertainment complex in Philadelphia. 

The arena’s primary tenant will be the Comcast Spectacor-owned Philadelphia Fusion esports franchise, one of 20 international teams competing in the Overwatch League. The companies said their 3,500-seat arena, at 60,000 square feet, will be the "largest new-construction esports arena in the Western Hemisphere."

Baltimore Business Journal

