Escaping Into A Fresh Book

Author and critic Marion Winik opens our eyes to some fresh fiction -- like a new view of Hampden from Baltimore’s own Ann Tyler. Winik also recommends “Miss Aluminum”, a revealing memoir of 1970s Hollywood by Susanna Moore, who often--but not always--looked more glamorous than she felt. Hear more of Winik's picks on The Weekly Reader.
Winik's reccomendations:
Redhead by the Side of the Road - Anne Tyler
A Song for a New Day - Sarah Pinsker
My Dark Vanessa - Kate Elizabeth Russell
Miss Aluminum - Susanna Moore
Home Baked - Alia Volz