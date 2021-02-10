Ericka Robuck "The Invisible Woman"

As she came to know more about Virginia Hall, the World War II spy who outwitted Nazis occupying southern France, Annapolis writer Erika Robuck was intimidated. She wanted to like Hall, who had been raised in Baltimore. But Hall’s self-control and tenacity made her seem scary. Then Robuck’s research led her to a declassified war report. Robuck fell in love with the modest heroine and wrote the historical novel, "The Invisible Woman."
Erika Robouck will discuss the book with poet and playwright Greer McAllister in a virtual event a week next Tuesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. through A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville.