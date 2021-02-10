 Ericka Robuck "The Invisible Woman" | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Ericka Robuck "The Invisible Woman"

By & 1 hour ago

As she came to know more about Virginia Hall, the World War II spy who outwitted Nazis occupying southern France, Annapolis writer Erika Robuck was intimidated. She wanted to like Hall, who had been raised in Baltimore. But Hall’s self-control and tenacity made her seem scary. Then Robuck’s research led her to a declassified war report. Robuck fell in love with the modest heroine and wrote the historical novel, "The Invisible Woman."

Erika Robouck will discuss the book with poet and playwright Greer McAllister in a virtual event a week  next Tuesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. through A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Global Vaccination Rollout: Failing Grade

By & Feb 9, 2021
Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons

The whole world has been waiting for Covid-19 vaccines. Now that some are available, where are the doses going? Bioethicist Ruth Faden, of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, explains the complexities and inequities of the global rollout. Even with the current delays and chaotic distribution in the U.S., she says for much of the world, the wait will be much longer: “We’re looking at vaccine availability for the world’s poorest countries in 2021, 2022, perhaps in 2023 … so a very different picture there.”

Then Sean Callahan, head of Catholic Relief Services, describes how wealthy countries can pay it forward with Covax -- purchasing vaccines in advance and sharing with those who can’t afford them and how CRS is working to keep people safe for the long haul.

How Black Women Insisted On Equality For All

By & Feb 8, 2021
Author

African-American women claim credit for much of the organizing, and voting-rights vigilance behind Democratic wins in the last election. You can find roots of that tradition in historian Martha Jones’s latest book. She describes how African-American women strategized, organized, preached and marched for the vote--sometimes alongside white suffragists, sometimes alone. They tackled racism at the same time they fought sexism. Jones calls her new book Vanguard, because: “Black women are the organizers, they are the foot soldiers, they are the architects, they are the spokespeople for the necessity of African American voting rights.” Jones traces how Black women built political skills in churches and women’s clubs and struggled to make voting rights real.

Links: Events happening virtually at Temple Sinai/DC Feb. 27, 1pm; Johns Hopkins University Feb 10, 6pm; and Library of Congress Feb. 23, 1pm.

When Might Your Child Get The Covid 19 Vaccine?

By & Feb 4, 2021
Marco Verch / Flickr

More doses of vaccines are coming to Maryland--but only for adults. No Covid vaccine yet exists for anyone younger than 16.  University of Maryland pediatrics professor Dr. James Campbell, an expert on infectious diseases and testing vaccines, predicts there could be a vaccine for younger teens later this spring and for grade-school-age kids in the summer. Meanwhile, he urges adults to get a Covid vaccine, and:  “Get your children vaccinated with all the routine vaccinations now, before everything opens back up.” And Annapolis pediatricians Katherine Edwards and Jim Rice say primary-care doctors can help the vaccine rollout now. Rice: “Given that vaccination is such a core part of our function -- we do it and we do it well -- we’re watching this and we’re saying, how can we help?”

Links: Warp Speed for Covid-19: Why are Children Stuck in Neutral?, Pediatricians and Primary Care Practices are a Ready-Made Vaccination Reource 