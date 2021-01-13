 The Emerald Isle: Fact And Fiction From Northern Ireland | WYPR
The Emerald Isle: Fact And Fiction From Northern Ireland

Credit Algonquin (l); Doubleday (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, fact and fiction about life in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. We review Michelle Gallen's Big Girl Small Town and Patrick Radden Keefe's Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. 

