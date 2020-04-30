Eliminating Racial Health Disparities In The Wake of COVID-19

With more than 60,000 deaths nationwide from Coronavirus, more than 1,000 here in MD, the racial disparities in those who are infected, and those who die from COVID 19 continue to be staggering, and heartbreaking. Nationally, African Americans are dying at twice the rate of whites and Asians.

Today on Midday, we examine what is happening in two MD African American communities that are Hotspots for Coronavirus: Prince George’s County and here in Baltimore, the Park Heights neighborhood in the northwest corner of the city. Representative Anthony Brown represents parts of Prince George’s County in Congress. Willie Flowers is the Executive Director of the Park Heights Community Health Alliance. Dr. Lawrence Brown studies racial disparities in health care at the Population Health Institute in Madison, Wisconsin.