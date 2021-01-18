Elijah Cummings’ 70th Birthday

The late congressman Elijah Cummings would have turned 70 today. During the months before he died, while he dealt with painful health challenges and tough confrontations between Congress and President Trump, Cummings invested time in writing a memoir, weaving his personal story with accounts of some public battles. His widow and partner, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, says the voice we hear in his memoir illuminates a struggle that continues.

The 'First Annual Elijah E. Cummings Democracy and Freedom Festival' will be held today at 3p.m. Ticket info here.

Next month, February 10th at 7 p.m., Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and James Dale will discuss the life and legacy of her late husband with UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. This virtual event is part of the Brown Lecture Series hosted by the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Register here.