 Elijah Cummings’ 70th Birthday | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Elijah Cummings’ 70th Birthday

By , & 1 hour ago

Portrait of Elijah Cummings by artist Desiree Kelly
Credit Desiree Kelly

The late congressman Elijah Cummings would have turned 70 today. During the months before he died, while he dealt with painful health challenges and tough confrontations between Congress and President Trump, Cummings invested time in writing a memoir, weaving his personal story with accounts of some public battles. His widow and partner, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, says the voice we hear in his memoir illuminates a struggle that continues. 

The 'First Annual Elijah E. Cummings Democracy and Freedom Festival' will be held today at 3p.m. Ticket info here.

Next month, February 10th at 7 p.m., Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and James Dale will discuss the life and legacy of her late husband with UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. This virtual event is part of the Brown Lecture Series hosted by the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Register here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Congressman Elijah Cummings

Related Content

Youth Activists Take Charge

By & Jan 15, 2021
Mark Gunnery

Racial injustices ignited a wave of protests that swept the globe last year and inspired a generation of young people with a lot to say about what they want to make right with the world.

Stories from the Stoop: Danista Hunte

By & Jan 15, 2021
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Danista Hunte about coming home ... and giving back. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.

Now In Session: Maryland 2021 General Assembly

By Jan 14, 2021
Wikimedia Commons

Democrats and Republicans are starting the new session of the General Assembly expecting to find common ground on helping Marylanders slammed by the pandemic--like the kinds of subsidies and tax help Gov. Hogan wants them to enact.