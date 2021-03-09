 "Dusk, Night, Dawn": Anne Lamott On Finding Hope & Courage | WYPR
"Dusk, Night, Dawn": Anne Lamott On Finding Hope & Courage

Writer Anne Lamott lives in northern California.
Credit Photo by Sam Lamott

Tom's guest now is the best-selling novelist and essayist, Anne Lamott.  She is the author of 19 books, the latest of which is replete with all the hallmarks that have made her such a popular writer for so long.  It is funny and compassionate and personal and insightful and loving. 

In the tradition of some of her other best-sellers, like Traveling Mercies or Help, Thanks Wow, her latest collection of essays explores pain and recovery, faith and fortitude, hope and resilience.  It’s called Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage (Riverhead Books)

Anne Lamott joins us on Zoom from Fairfax, in northern California.

