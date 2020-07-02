Dropping Immunization Numbers

The Kirwan Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education has made bold recommendations to improve Maryland’s public education system. Maryland Family Network knows that investing in young children offers a significant return on investment. Baltimore’s own Sage Policy Group agrees. Listen now to learn more.
The thought of returning to work after giving birth can trigger feelings of depression. After all, who wants to get back to the grind when you’ve got a newborn at home who wants nothing more than your love and attention? Mounting research continues to find connections between maternal depressive symptoms and the length of maternity leave.
Over the last twenty years the opioid epidemic has exploded across America. From 1999 to 2013, the number of women in the U.S. with an opioid use disorder while giving birth has quadrupled. How we address this crisis affects everyone.