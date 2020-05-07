 Driving Covid-19 Medicine | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Driving Covid-19 Medicine

By & 40 minutes ago

Credit Marco Verch / Flickr Creative Commons

Until there’s a vaccine against Covid-19, we’ll need to keep our distance, wash our hands a lot, and sustain the other restraints that are sapping the economy--and our social lives. So Gov. Hogan sounded excited to report that the Free State is moving fast, along with several other research institutions, to test a vaccine.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are the first in the U.S. to begin testing experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

We talk with Dr. Kathy Neuzil, leader of that vaccine program. Plus, she and Dr. Miriam Laufer are testing a drug that may keep you healthy even if your roommate gets Covid-19.

For individuals interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or visit this website.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

Voting By Mail In the Free State

By & 23 hours ago
Creative Commons

As Maryland adapts to a new way of life during the coronavirus pandemic, residents will also adapt to a new way of voting. The June 2nd primary election will be held by mail. Advocates Sam Novey, of Baltimore Votes and the National Conference on Citizenship, and Nykidra Robinson, of Black Girls Vote, join us to answer questions about the process.

Celebrating The Investigators Of The Heavens

By & May 5, 2020
Simon and Schuster

Four hundred years ago, after Galileo heard rumors that lenses in a tube could bring the planets and the surface of the moon into focus, he made detailed observations with a telescope and laid the groundwork for the scientific method. He also brought on himself the wrath of the greatest power in Europe, the Catholic Church, which called his analysis heretical. In a new biography, astrophysicist Mario Livio compares Galileo’s critics to those who today deny climate change ...or the science behind the coronavirus. Plus, why the Hubble Space Telescope is still producing amazing science, 30 years after it was launched.

For information on Livio's event on 5.6.20 at the Ivy Bookshop, visit this link.

For events celebrating Hubble's 30th anniversary, visit this link on Facebook or the Hubble website.

Stories From The Stoop: Monica Guerrero Vazquez

By & May 1, 2020
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here’s a Stoop Story from Monica Guerrero Vazquez about the sacrifices her parents made to give her family a better life.

Check out more from the Stoop Storytelling Series and the Stoop podcast.