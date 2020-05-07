Driving Covid-19 Medicine

Until there’s a vaccine against Covid-19, we’ll need to keep our distance, wash our hands a lot, and sustain the other restraints that are sapping the economy--and our social lives. So Gov. Hogan sounded excited to report that the Free State is moving fast, along with several other research institutions, to test a vaccine.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are the first in the U.S. to begin testing experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

We talk with Dr. Kathy Neuzil, leader of that vaccine program. Plus, she and Dr. Miriam Laufer are testing a drug that may keep you healthy even if your roommate gets Covid-19.

For individuals interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or visit this website.