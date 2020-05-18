Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Candidate For Congress

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a public policy consultant who holds a doctorate in political science. She’s the former head of the Maryland Democratic Party and she worked for several years on Capitol Hill. For a brief period, she was a candidate in the 2018 Maryland gubernatorial race. She left that race when her husband encountered some serious health problems.

Dr. Cummings placed 2nd behind Mr. Mfume in February, losing that primary by more than 25 points. The field of candidates in that race numbered two dozen. In this primary, that field has been whittled only slightly, to 19 candidates, all of whom also ran the last time.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is 49 years old. She lives in Baltimore’s Madison Park neighborhood, on the west side.

The primary in two weeks will decide who the Democratic nominee is in the November election, for the term that begins in January, 2021.