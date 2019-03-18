Dr. Jay Perman: President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore

Today, another in our occasional series, Midday on Higher Education. From time to time, Tom sits down with the presidents of Maryland colleges and universities to talk about the challenges that each of their institutions face, and how those institutions are connected to the fabric of the communities in which they are located.

Today, Tom’s guest is Dr. Jay Perman, the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Dr. Perman is a pediatric gastroenterologist. He was chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UMB’s School of Medicine for five years, before moving to Kentucky, where he was dean and vice president for clinical affairs at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He returned to Baltimore in 2010 to become UMB’s sixth president.

We livestreamed this conversation on the WYPR Facebook page. Click here to watch that video.