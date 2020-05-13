 Dr. Faheem Younus: Ramadan 2020 "Spiritual Bootcamp" Amid Pandemic | WYPR
Dr. Faheem Younus: Ramadan 2020 "Spiritual Bootcamp" Amid Pandemic

 The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world mark the Prophet Mohammad’s receiving of the first chapters of the Quran from Allah.  It is a time of reflection, prayer, and celebration, but this year , the coronavirus pandemic has made observance of Ramadan exceptionally tough.

Dr. Faheem Younus is an infectious disease expert at the University of MD and member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

