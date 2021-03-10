Dr. Charissa Cheah On COVID's Other Harmful Social Impacts: Racism, Educational Delays

Today on Midday: are anti-Asian hate crimes increasing? Viral videos of what appear to be random attacks on elderly Asian men in California's San Francisco area have sparked outrage and led to renewed concern about tension between some Asian and Black communities.

Tom's guest today is a developmental psychologist who studies immigrant families and their experience of discrimination and identity. Dr. Charissa Cheah is a professor of psychology and an affiliate faculty member in the Asian Studies Department at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

In November of last year, Dr. Cheah and several colleagues published an article in the Journal of Pediatrics about anti-Chinese racism experienced by Chinese American families since the advent of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Cheah was our guest on Midday last summer to discuss the first part of that study. We’ve invited her back to get us up to date on that research.

Dr. Cheah also discusses concerns about the impact of a year-long absence from classrooms on school-age children's psychological and social development.

Charissa Cheah joins us on Zoom…

