Donna Brazile On Her New Book, 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics'

It’s Midday Culture Connections with Dr. Sheri Parks of the MD Inst Coll of Art. Today, we are joined by Donna Brazile, a political strategist, and the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee. She’s the co-author of a book that chronicles the rise of her and three other African American women to the highest levels of the Democratic Party. It’s called For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.

Dr. Sheri Parks is the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Maryland Institute College of Art. She’s the author of Fierce Angels: Living with a Legacy from the Sacred Dark Feminine to the Strong Black Woman. She joins us every month for Midday Culture Connections.