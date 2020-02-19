 Dessert Wines | WYPR
Dessert Wines

You may want to stock up on dessert wines, a wonderful finish to any great meal.

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ch. Guiraud Sauternes, 1er Grand Cru, '16 *** $$ (.375 litres) VALUE

A very good price for a very good Suaternes, notes of honey, orange peel

Chapoutier Banyuls '16 ** 1/2  $$

A red dessert wine from grenache, dried fruit flavors, spices and chocolate

A. E. Dor Pineau des Charentes (NV)  ** 1/2  $$

Unfermented grape juice blended with Cognac

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

