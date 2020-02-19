You may want to stock up on dessert wines, a wonderful finish to any great meal.
The Wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ch. Guiraud Sauternes, 1er Grand Cru, '16 *** $$ (.375 litres) VALUE
A very good price for a very good Suaternes, notes of honey, orange peel
Chapoutier Banyuls '16 ** 1/2 $$
A red dessert wine from grenache, dried fruit flavors, spices and chocolate
A. E. Dor Pineau des Charentes (NV) ** 1/2 $$
Unfermented grape juice blended with Cognac
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.