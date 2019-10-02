Democrats Prepare To Subpoena White House For Ukraine Documents

House Democrats have opened another front in the ongoing battle with the Trump administration over documents Democrats are seeking in their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Three House committee chairmen are threatening to issue a subpoena for the documents.

"Over the past several weeks, the Committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — the Committees," according to the memo.

The committee chairmen — Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the Oversight Committee; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the Intelligence Committee; and Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the Foreign Affairs panel — say they will issue the subpoena Friday, unless the White House complies with their request, which they say was made more than three weeks ago.

The chairmen are seeking documents relating to the president's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump asked for "a favor" of his Ukrainian counterpart. They also want any records referring to the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, among other things.

The Democratic leaders have already subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says he was on the phone call, and Giuliani because of his communications with Ukraine.

