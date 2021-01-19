 Democracy In Crisis | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Democracy In Crisis

By & 45 minutes ago

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
Credit John Minchillo / AP Photo

Audio will be posted shortly.

A day before President-elect Biden takes office, we look at two aspects of our bruised democracy. We ask Washington College political scientist Melissa Deckman what the new president must do to restore public trust in elections.

Plus, University of Maryland computer science professor Jen Golbeck on social media, free speech, and the spread of extremist ideas. Read more from Golbeck about extremism on social media here:
There's No Excuse to Ignore Warnings of Domestic Terrorism
Background Briefing: Cutting Trump Off From Social Media and Protecting Biden’s Inauguration

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Elijah Cummings’ 70th Birthday

By , & 23 hours ago
Desiree Kelly

The late congressman Elijah Cummings would have turned 70 Monday. During the months before he died, while he dealt with painful health challenges and tough confrontations between Congress and President Trump, Cummings invested time in writing a memoir, weaving his personal story with accounts of some public battles.

Youth Activists Take Charge

By & Jan 15, 2021
Mark Gunnery

Racial injustices ignited a wave of protests that swept the globe last year and inspired a generation of young people with a lot to say about what they want to make right with the world.

Now In Session: Maryland 2021 General Assembly

By Jan 14, 2021
Wikimedia Commons

Democrats and Republicans are starting the new session of the General Assembly expecting to find common ground on helping Marylanders slammed by the pandemic--like the kinds of subsidies and tax help Gov. Hogan wants them to enact.