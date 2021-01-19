Democracy In Crisis

Audio will be posted shortly.

A day before President-elect Biden takes office, we look at two aspects of our bruised democracy. We ask Washington College political scientist Melissa Deckman what the new president must do to restore public trust in elections.

Plus, University of Maryland computer science professor Jen Golbeck on social media, free speech, and the spread of extremist ideas. Read more from Golbeck about extremism on social media here:

There's No Excuse to Ignore Warnings of Domestic Terrorism

Background Briefing: Cutting Trump Off From Social Media and Protecting Biden’s Inauguration