Del. Nick Mosby Announces Run For Baltimore City Council President

Delegate Nick Mosby formally launched his campaign for Baltimore City Council President on Tuesday.

In a campaign video, the Democrat highlighted his experience at City Hall as a former councilman and in the House of Delegates in Annapolis.

“There is so much at stake for our city and I truly believe that I am best prepared to serve our city in this capacity,” Mosby said. “My experience on the city council and in Annapolis has prepared me to lead the legislative branch of our city government and ensure that the best interests of the people we are blessed to serve are at the forefront of our agenda on the council.

The 40-year-old currently represents the 40th district in the State House, where he has served since 2017. Mosby represented West Baltimore as a 7th district city councilman from 2011 to 2016. At City Hall, he introduced Ban the Box legislation, which made it illegal for employers to conduct a criminal-record check or ask an applicant if they have a criminal history before they are given an offer of conditional employment.

In Annapolis, Mosby was active in the fight to keep the Preakness Stakes within Baltimore city limits. He also worked to fight lead poisoning throughout Maryland and resolve problems in Baltimore City’s water billing system.

Mosby’s wife, Marilyn Mosby, has been the State's Attorney for Baltimore City since 2015. They have two young daughters and live in Reservoir Hill. He referenced his marriage in his campaign video.

“You probably know that I’m married to a woman who shares my passion for equal opportunity and fairness,” Mosby said.

Mosby ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2016. The Baltimore Sun reports the campaign was “hampered, in part, by concerns some voters had about one family having too much concentrated power in Baltimore,” citing a 2016 Sun poll in which a third of voters said they were less likely to vote for him for mayor because of his marriage.

“I will not promise to solve every problem facing our city, but I will exhaust myself to ensure that we are making progress for every family and every community in Baltimore,” Mosby said in a statement.

Mosby is the third Democratic elected official to enter the race for City Hall’s No. 2 job. Councilman Leon Pinkett and Councilman Shannon Sneed, both freshmen, announced their campaigns in early fall. Current City Council President Brandon Scott is running for mayor.

The filing deadline to run for office is Jan. 24. The primary is April 28. In Baltimore, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 10 to 1.