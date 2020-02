The story of voting rights in the United States charts cycles of restriction and expansion.

In her new book, “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voter Suppression in America,” UB Law associate professor Gilda Daniels traces a path from Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the Voting Rights Act to today, calling attention to barriers that block minority and marginalized groups from the ballot box.

She will be speaking about her book on Tuesday, February 25th at Red Emma's in Baltimore.