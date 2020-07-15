 Debate Over Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus | WYPR
Debate Over Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC

Some scientists are calling urgent attention to the way the coronavirus can waft long distances through the air. These are not the droplets that fall to the ground or onto a surface within a few feet. These are tinier gobs of virus, much smaller than a human hair. They can linger indoors, then settle deep in our lungs. Dr. Donald Milton, a respiratory disease expert at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, led a group of scientists pointing to such airborne transmission. 

You can read a PDF of the science community's letter to the WHO at this link.

