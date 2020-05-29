Death of George Floyd In Police Custody Sparks Nationwide Protests

A third night of protests in Minneapolis in the wake of the killing of 46 year-old George Floyd on Monday by a Minneapolis police officer erupted in violence and looting. On Wednesday, the Mayor of Minneapolis called for the involved officers to be arrested.

Earlier today, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in Mr. Floyd's death.

For more details on the developing story, Tom is joined by Washington Post reporter Robert Klemko in Minneapolis, and former LA Times journalist Ron Harris.