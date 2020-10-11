With 'Deaf U,' Nyle DiMarco Strives To Show 'There Is No One Right Way To Be Deaf'

When Nyle DiMarco got his start in reality television competing on America's Next Top Model in 2015, he quickly understood the identity producers were creating for him.

DiMarco is stunningly handsome, with piercing eyes and a penchant for acting. He's also deaf — a fact that, in the eyes of television producers, seemed to override everything else.

"I always felt that the image that was kind of made of me onscreen was very one-dimensional," he says. "I was always asked specifically about my deafness, about my identities, but never about the things that I liked or disliked or, really, anything that would have offered more to who I was."

DiMarco would become the first deaf contestant to win the competition, before going on to Dancing With The Stars and winning that, too.

Now, it's DiMarco's turn as a series creator. His new Netflix reality show, Deaf U, follows a group of friends at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., the world's only liberal arts college for the deaf.

It's a show about college: hookups, activism, awkward dates and late nights in clubs. It's also a show about friends forging identities and navigating a world not always designed for them.

A Gallaudet graduate himself, DiMarco wanted to show the panoply of experiences on campus — from the "Deaf Elite" descendants of well-known deaf families on campus, to those teetering between a hearing world and a deaf one.

Some students rely on hearing aids or cochlear implants. Others shun the idea of talking in anything but American Sign Language.

DiMarco spoke with NPR's All Things Considered about the new show, which debuted Friday on Netflix. "There is no one right way to be deaf," he told host Michel Martin, through an ASL translator.

Instead, he says Deaf U presents a chance to reframe the world's understanding of what it means to be deaf. It offers "an entrance into our world, which is so rich in culture and so layered and diverse," DiMarco says.

"This was a perfect opportunity, and a great entrance point, to bring the hearing world in."

Interview Highlights

On the divide at Gallaudet between the capital-D "Deaf Elite" and the lowercase-d "deaf"

So often we would refer to people as "elites" who had come from these deaf families, and we're often forgetting about those other students who had a different perspective. You know, myself, as somebody who views elites as a group, I see it can be a positive thing in preserving sign language, our culture. It's about passing down those legacies and those traditions that make our culture so rich.

There certainly are "lowercase-d" people who might see elites as someone who's had an unfair advantage, whether it's their educational background, their confidence, their identity, their language fluency. Coming into Gallaudet for them, they often face a challenge that they have to not only focus on getting a degree, but also focus on learning a new language and a new culture.

There are so many layers, I believe, to that divide between elites and, perhaps, "lowercase-d" deaf. It's something that's really key for our community. It's very complicated, but it's a discussion we're starting to have.

On hiring a largely deaf crew to make the show

As someone who is deaf, I know that if you really want an authentic story, it has to happen behind the camera.

Deaf eyes really capture the culture best, and we actually made it a requirement that we had to hire deaf people. We wanted to ensure that, at minimum, we had 30% of a deaf crew behind the scenes working. We ended up with 50%, which was incredible. And it's the first time it's been done in history.

Never in Hollywood history have deaf people had an opportunity to be able to get into these rooms and build power within the community in order to tell our stories in an authentic way. We're working so later we have a little Hollywood empire, where we're able to develop our own TV shows and our movies and our content that really reflects deaf culture and an authentic experience. This, essentially, was the start.

On where he hopes to take the series

Obviously, my first hope is for season two. But I really would love to take a deeper dive into some of the layers that make our community so rich. I don't want to get too serious with the topic, but we're seeing peoples' real lives outside of the deaf world, and I would love to highlight that.

I do have a few other projects outside of this. I have another project with Netflix as well, called Audible, which follows a deaf boy at my alma mater high school in Maryland. It's a really interesting opportunity to see what it's like for a deaf kid to go to a deaf school and play football with all of his buddies, then go home and not have access to language. His parents don't sign. And that truly is the authentic story of the deaf community in America.

Will Jarvis and William Troop produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Will Jarvis adapted it for the Web.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, over the last 35 years, our next guest and his band have become known for inspirational rock anthems that have filled arenas around the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIVIN' ON A PRAYER")

BON JOVI: (Singing) Oh, we're halfway there. Oh, livin' (ph) on a prayer...

MARTIN: But there's a lot about 2020 that feels - well, different. And Jon Bon Jovi and his band are meeting the moment with their latest album, titled, aptly, "2020."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIMITLESS")

BON JOVI: (Singing) Oh, a night like this, one prayer, one wish, step out over the edge. It's worth the risk. Life is limitless, limitless...

MARTIN: That is "Limitless" from the new album that tackles many of the issues we've been facing, from racial injustice and mass shootings to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And Jon Bon Jovi is with us now to tell us more.

Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

JON BON JOVI: (Laughter) I'm very happy to be here. Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: Well, congratulations on the new album. I know that "2020" was supposed to have a May release, and you were meant to be touring through the spring and summer, but it seems like you used your time well.

BON JOVI: Yeah. Truthfully, we had set out to make this record in March of 2019 and went to Nashville with what I thought was the album but in retrospect was really just the first batch of songs. So because of the pandemic and our being shut down, I had the opportunity to write what became the current single, "Do What You Can," and "American Reckoning," continued the writing on some of the songs that I thought were finished and reintroduced this to the band and said, I think now we have something that's very unique. And "2020" - here it is.

MARTIN: You know, I think many people know, but just in case everybody doesn't know, you have a whole other life as a - I'm sure - it's a fancy word, but it fits - a philanthropist. I mean, you run a community restaurant. You've been very involved with food insecurity for years now. This is, like, not a new thing for you. And does that - and I'm only scratching the surface of all the things that you're involved in, but did that influence the work? Did that influence the music?

BON JOVI: Well, let me give you a cute story. When COVID hit, and we went down to our flagship Soul Kitchen restaurant, I was behind the sink washing dishes when Dorothea, my wife, unbeknownst to me snapped a photograph. She wanted to post it and asked me for the caption.

What I think she was asking for was the time of the day and the day of the week that we would be open to that in-need population. But I just said, if you can't do what you do, you do what you can. The next day, when I woke up, I thought, well, there's a Bon Jovi's chorus for you. So I sat down to write the song, you know?

MARTIN: (Laughter).

BON JOVI: So out of terrible, you know, things came a great song of inclusion. And the idea was that if you really, truly want to make a difference, it can be as simple as washing a dish - or, you know, maybe writing a song. But it depends on what it is that moves you. And know that nothing is too small to start a ripple effect.

MARTIN: We'll play a little bit of that now - "Do What You Can." And you and I will both try not to cry. How about that?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DO WHAT YOU CAN")

BON JOVI: (Singing) Honest men and honest women, working for an honest wage. I got a hundred point one fever, and we still got bills to pay. When you can't do what you do, you do what you can. This ain't (ph) a prayer - it's just a thought I'm wanting to send.

MARTIN: I mean, and the video itself, I mean, is - did you cry when you watched it? I - was must have been cutting onions in the kitchen because it was...

BON JOVI: Thank you, Michel. I felt proud of it, you know. And having lived through a couple of other milestones and tragedy in and around the New York area, whether it was Sept. 11 or Superstorm Sandy now, the COVID crisis, when we made that video here, I was in Times Square shooting a scene. And I was all alone with just the, obviously, the film crew, not with the band, not with any people, you know. And there it was out of this moment. I had to try to find some optimism. And trying to find that optimism, that's when we as Americans come together. That's when we get tough, when adversity is in our, you know, in our face, we turn it around and try to come together.

MARTIN: You know, this is your 15th album as a band. Does it feel different to you? I mean, a lot of people who are writing about it are talking about how it, you know, it feels more sort of political. I don't think that you feel that way about it. But does it feel different to you?

BON JOVI: Sure. At this juncture, these were the songs that I chose to write. And they aren't, in fact, political, but they are topical. And if for nothing else, I wanted to cause a conversation on very difficult subjects. And whether it was gun control or soldiers with PTSD or the COVID crisis or George Floyd's death, all of this was brought up throughout the course of the record. It's a much different record than "Slippery When Wet" in 1986, but it should be, it should be. You know, I shouldn't be trying to pretend to be the boy that I was. I think it would be a waste.

MARTIN: Speaking of sparking a conversation, I just want to play a bit from "American Reckoning." And in it, you do allude to the death of George Floyd and the protests across the country in the wake of his death and others. I'll just play a little bit of that now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICAN RECKONING")

BON JOVI: (Singing) God damn those eight long minutes lying face down in cuffs on the ground. Bystanders pleaded for mercy as one cop shoves a kid in the crowd. When did a judge and a jury become a badge and a knee on these streets?

MARTIN: You know, it's like so many of the songs in this album. It's so lovely to listen to, you know, as a musical experience. It's so lovely. And - but the message is a hard one. I mean, it's - for some people, it's going to be a harsh meal. And I'm just wondering if you're hearing from people who perhaps aren't interested in hearing this from you. I mean, in the end chorus, for example, you encourage your audience to stay alive, shine a light, use your voice and remember me.

BON JOVI: Yes. It was the call to action. Isn't that what BLM is all about? It's use your voice and shine a light on this so that we can move on in our American reckoning. Not an easy song for me to write. If I didn't understand white privilege before, I certainly understood it now. I was very careful writing each and every line to make sure it was either factual or personal. And I said very hard - harsh lyrics because they were truthful. And so I hope that "American Reckoning" did the movement justice and the memories of all of those lives lost justice because I'm proud of the song.

MARTIN: You just said something I wanted to pick up on where you said that if you didn't understand white privilege before, you certainly do now. Is there something that opened that door for you?

BON JOVI: I was aware of it because of the 15 years in the foundation, whether we'd built houses in Newark or Camden or Philadelphia or Georgia or California, whether we've fed people for 10-plus years in the restaurants, there have been people of all walks of life. And so I got that. I also have known that my position now - I fit as - I could be the poster boy for white privilege, a white, older affluent male who happens to also be a celebrity. Believe me. I love the police. I love our firemen. And I love all the emergency workers who have gone and run into the buildings.

But I did understand that, factually speaking, if I'm going to get pulled over by the police, chances are I'm going to be, like, entering the entourage to get into the motorcade that's going to the stadium. You know, it's like, it really doesn't happen all that often, and when it does, I'm pretty blessed. So I've never had to have the talk, you know. And so I wrote that. I wrote that. I've never had to have the talk, but unfortunately many fathers do.

MARTIN: How do you feel now that you kind of got it all down? Not all of it, but you got a lot down. How do you feel?

BON JOVI: I'm very proud of it. Like I'd said, I worked very hard on the album. And I'm not concerned with it doesn't get on radio station X because, you know, of whatever selfish reason. I'm sorry. I can't do that. That shouldn't be how art is judged, you know. It's what did you say and was it truthful?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOWER THE FLAG")

BON JOVI: (Singing) Word just came up from upstate Joe. Lower the flag again.

MARTIN: That's Jon Bon Jovi. The new album, his 15th with the band, is out now. Jon Bon Jovi, thanks so much for talking to us. I hope one day we get to see in person.

BON JOVI: Yeah. And thank you for taking the time. And thanks to your listeners. Appreciate it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.