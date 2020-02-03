The Daring Escape Of Moses Addison

When Charles Carroll, one of the wealthiest men in Maryland, died in 1832, he willed his sprawling estate near Ellicott City to his grandson.

Amid the turmoil in the transition, a young enslaved man named Moses Addison saw a chance to escape. What happened to Moses? Our guest is researcher and artist Jonathan Carroll.

You can learn more at a brown bag lunch event on Wednesday at Homewood Museum. Details here. See art by Jonathan Carroll, inspired by his research, at Brick Rose Gallery on February 5 and 8. Also, in celebration of Black History Month, admission to Homewood Museum is free in February.