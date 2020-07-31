 The Daily Dose 7-31-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose 7-31-20

Local election officials sound the alarm about enforcing masks and social distancing at the polls come November. And a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher shares a personal reflection on the challenges ahead for  the upcoming school year.

