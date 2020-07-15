Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 7-15-20 By Aaron Henkin • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams Credit John Lee Governor Hogan announces a crackdown on thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims, and the superintendent of Baltimore County Schools says he favors district-wide at-home virtual learning this fall. Tags: The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadGovernor Larry HoganfraudMaryland unemployment insuranceBaltimore County SchoolsShareTweetEmail