The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-15-20

1 hour ago

Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams
Credit John Lee

Governor Hogan announces a crackdown on thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims, and the superintendent of Baltimore County Schools says he favors district-wide at-home virtual learning this fall.

