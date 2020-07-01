 The Daily Dose 7-1-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-1-20

A rental assistance program launched today for Baltimore residents affected by the pandemic. Contact tracers are doing critical work, but does Maryland have enough of them? Plus, some good news for Maryland crab lovers.

