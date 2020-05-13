Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 5-13-20 By Aaron Henkin • 2 hours ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail Credit Rachel Baye A special late-breaking edition of the podcast with news from Governor Larry Hogan about reopening Maryland. Also, problems persist with Maryland’s unemployment insurance website. Plus, a look at voting logistics for upcoming elections. Tags: The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralGovernor HoganMaryland recovery planstage 1Maryland unemployment insuranceBeaconvoting logisticsShareTweetEmail