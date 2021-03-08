 The Daily Dose 3-8-21 | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 3-8-21

By 50 minutes ago

A New Goucher poll shows enthusiasm among Marylanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the WYPR News Team share their latest stories. And Baltimore’s mayor gets behind a plan for a 35-mile trail to give residents more greenspace.

Tags: 
The Daily Dose
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
vaccine distribution
vaccine equity
Baltimore County Schools